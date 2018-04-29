Timeball set to drop again

An ambitious project to restore Lyttelton’s iconic Timeball tower is nearing completion.

The reconstruction of the tower is scheduled to finish at the end of next month or possibly early June.

Site works, including landscaping and information boards, will be undertaken following the completion of the tower construction.

Heritage New Zealand southern region general manager Sheila Watson said a reopening ceremony was planned in early spring.

“We are looking forward to the Timeball dropping at 1pm daily once again and the flags flying.”

Ms Watson said original materials had been used “as far as possible” to reinstate the tower and flag pole.

The Victorian-era Timeball Station – used to signal the time to ships in Lyttelton Harbour – was damaged beyond repair in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

A full rebuild wasn’t feasible, but Heritage NZ has been overseeing the $3 million tower restoration, which started in July.

It has been financed by Heritage NZ, Holcim, Landmark Inc, the Lottery Grants Board, Stout Trust, Parkinson Memorial Park Trust, the Mainland Foundation and community donations.