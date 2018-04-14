Take A Kid fishing event in jeopardy if weeds not cleaned up

The annual Take A Kid fishing day at The Groynes could be in jeopardy if the lakes it uses are not cleaned up.

Organiser Kids Fishing Charitable Trust approached the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board with concerns the huge amount of weed was enough to cancel this year’s event.

Board member Aaron Campbell said: “We need to get this fixed . . . it’s a real possibility it may not go ahead.”

City council staff are investigating options for cleaning up the weed, said head of parks Brent Smith.

Approaching Canterbury University’s Student Volunteer Army about the possibility of a joint project is one option.

Mr Campbell said the trust had organised a working party and spent more than 30 hours trying to clear the lake with manpower. But it was going to take more than that.

“The option of having one of the weed remover barges from the Avon, Heathcote or out at the Styx was discussed,” he said.

Mr Campbell said weed was an issue in lakes and rivers city-wide due to the hot, wet summer.

Previously the The Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust has donated hundreds of salmon which are released into the lake for the event.

Volunteers show the children how to catch a salmon and how to clean it and prepare it for cooking.

Mr Campbell said at last year’s event when a fish was caught, three times as much weed was also on each line.

“It would be a real shame. About five or six thousand kids could be affected. We don’t want to lose it.”