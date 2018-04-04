Sumner poised to make strong start to season

A healthy roster and strong numbers at pre-season trainings has Sumner coach Martin Dodgson excited for the metro rugby season which starts on Saturday.

While the team are sure to have their eye on a top six spot after narrowly missing out last year, Dodgson says the club’s focus this season is an consistency across both the division one and division two teams.

Unlike many other clubs in the Christchurch competition, Sumner have adopted a combined squad of both division one and two players who train together.

“Everything we’ve done we’ve done together,” said Dodgson.

“We’ve gone with a different model, partly out of desire and also need. We’re all in this together and the aim is to see an improvement across both teams.”

Sumner will go into the opening round match against Linwood at Linfield Park on Saturday with largely the same squad they finished with last year. However, the tradition of using young English talent is set to continue with two players from Saracens Football Club expected to arrive in Sumner during the season.

The team also has some new faces in the coaching department, with former Sumner players Gareth D’Almeida and Matt Cruickshank coming on board.

A player to watch once again will be No 8 Dylan Nel, who dominated the competition last year, earning him a call-up to the Canterbury and extended Crusaders squads.

Nel won last year’s MVP race by the largest margin in the award’s history. The South African finished with 27 points – 11 more than any other player. He also finished as the leading try scorer in the competition with 16, four more than any other player.

Sumner’s match on Saturday against Linwood starts at 2.45pm.