Sumner gets off to perfect Hawkins Cup start

The Sumner wave is rolling after they notched their second win from as many outings in the Hawkins Metro Premier Cup.

But problems at first-five could lead to an interesting brand of rugby being employed going into busy period of fixtures.

Saturday’s 36-27 bonus point win over Marist Albion at Edgar MacIntosh Park put Sumner joint top of the competiton on 10 points with defending champions Lincoln University.

Going into the match Sumner were already without regular first-five Nik Cummings who could be facing surgery on an injured foot. Matters were made worse when Josh Toy – who has been impressive in the No 10 jersey – suffered a concussion after landing from an awkward tackle.

Sumner were also without a proven first-five on their bench due to division two regular Zack Grey falling ill. So, when Toy came off coach Martin Dodgson found himself in a pickle.

It was former New Brighton winger/centre Filimoni Waqainabete (right) who ended up coming off the bench to slot in a first-five, raising eyebrows .

“You should have seen the opposition 10, he looked up and went what the f***,” said Dodgson.

The Canterbury sevens player wasted no time showing he had the skill set to slot into the playmaking role by setting up a try with a well weighted chip through the defence after a scrum on the Marist 10 metre line.

How Dodgson came up with the ingenuous idea to play the powerful Fijian at first-five has been the talk about town. Some have even claimed to have witnessed straws being drawn. However, Dodgson has put these rumours to bed claiming to have taken a more holistic approach.

“I said who wants to play 10 and he said ‘I will’ so I said ‘sweet, done’.”

Sumner’s new tackle breaker turned playmaker could prove pivotal in their upcoming home stand at St Leonards Park.

They host last year’s beaten finalists on Saturday before playing Burnside on Anzac Day. The biggest test of all then comes on Saturday April 29 when they play Lincoln University.