Sumner crime cameras stalled

The installation of Sumner’s CCTV crime cameras appears to have stalled.

A Givealittle page was set up to raise funds for two surveillance cameras following several aggravated burglaries in the Sumner area last year.

Set up by a group of concerned residents called Safer Sumner, the page raised $4005 towards the cameras which were purchased at cost price from security firm October Protection in January.

The group wanted to install them on a lamp post opposite the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club on Main Rd and contacted the city council for permission.

Since then, the project seems to have hit a wall.

City council transport operations manager Ryan Cooney told the Bay Harbour News in late January the group had been referred to the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board “in order that appropriate processes are followed i.e. compliance with the Privacy Act.”

But board chairwoman Sally Buck said last week no-one from Safer Sumner had been in touch in the two months since then.

Group spokeswoman Kath Preston said she was unsure about who to contact but has since spoken to the Sumner Community Residents’ Association about the matter.

SCRA manager Liza Sparrow confirmed they had been in touch with city council staff and were waiting for a date and time to present the plans for the cameras to the community board.

The October 24 knife-point invasion of hairdresser Emely van Ras’ Scarborough home prompted the formation of the group, which intended to “put together a strategy and purchase and install surveillance equipment” in Sumner village.

Ms Preston said in late December that residents had been concerned for a number of years that property-related crime was on the rise. However, she said it was the burglary of Miss van Ras that sparked the group into action.