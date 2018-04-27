Student to go to Amy Winehouse and Adele’s school

Adele and Amy Winehouse have sold about 50 million albums and won 21 Grammys between them.

Now Izzy Read hopes to follow in their footsteps after earning a place at the international superstars’ former performing arts school in London – The BRIT School.

The 14-year-old St Margaret’s College student was one of only three international candidates to be selected, as the school is funded by the Government of the United Kingdom.

Ninety per cent of places go to students from greater London.

“I want to have a career in the music industry and if anything is going to help me to be ready and be in the right place to take opportunities head-on, it will be being at The BRIT School,” she said.

It’s been a passion of Izzy’s since she began singing lessons at five-years-old. She also plays guitar and piano.

“Music is everything to me

. . . I’ve always been interested in music, I was dancing and singing along to what was on television when I was little,” Izzy said.

While she’s “excited” to start, it wasn’t easy to earn her place.

“It was a lot of work to get in,” she said. “I had to do up my CV and then I was asked to audition and perform, I had to write an essay and give a presentation. Then I had to tell them why I wanted to be there.”

Izzy said the opportunity was “once in a lifetime” and it would kick start her dream career of releasing an album.

She is set to start the next five years at the school in August. The curriculum combines academic work with practical and theory music lessons, as well as training in performance, song writing and music production.

Out of the famous faces that had attended BRIT School, Adele is her favourite. “She’s amazing.”

Izzy’s father Tony said it was an excellent opportunity. “I’m absolutely proud,” he said.