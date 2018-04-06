Still crazy over crêpes

Sheena Hemens hadn’t made a single crêpe until she fell in love with a Frenchman.

But while the relationship did not last, Ms Hemens now owns the rapidly expanding cafe, Maison de Crêpes, which is about to make its debut at The Food Show.

“I have a background in marketing so it was out of left field but I met a young Frenchman and fell in love,” she said.

“He’s from Brittany, home of crêpes, and was bemused why there weren’t any crêpes in New Zealand. And while we broke up at the end of last year, I was still very much in love with crêpes.”

Before moving into the world of hospitality, Ms Hemens had spent more than a decade in the corporate jungle as a marketing executive.

Until 2015, she said she had never so much as served someone a coffee.

“My business brain kicked into play and I saw a massive opportunity for a good quality crêpe brand,” Ms Hemens said

Following a whirlwind crêpe-making course on Skype with a 50-year French crêpier veteran who couldn’t speak a word of English, Maison de Crêpes was born in the form of a kiosk in The Colombo.

“I sold my house, used my inheritance . . . I put everything into this business, boots and all,” she said.

She was spending more than 50 hours a week in the shop in the beginning, it became her life.

From its days as a kiosk, Maison de Crêpes has since expanded into a full cafe at Carlton Courts on Papanui Rd.

But Ms Hemens said her dream is to “make crêpes the new sushi” and expand the brand around the country, then eventually take it global.

“We’re opening a second, bigger shop later in the year in the city centre. Then I’d like to expand around New Zealand and eventually try and take the brand overseas,” she said.

Ms Hemens and Maison de Crêpes will be showcasing crêpes at Horncastle Arena from tomorrow until Sunday. She said it’s another step in her mission to get Kiwis to love crêpes as much as she does.

The Food Show will feature more than 80 local and national exhibitors and displays from chefs, including MasterChef New Zealand’s Nadia Lim and Chelsea Winter.

