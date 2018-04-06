Step-sisters catch winning waves again

Surfers from the Bay Harbour News area claimed titles at the Emerson’s South Island championships at St Clair, Dunedin, over the weekend.

In the longboard division, Hugh Ritchie beat New Zealand teammate Zen Wallis to claim the title with a score of 13.8 in the final. The longboarders opted to surf the point with solid 2m left-handers working nicely.

There were also victories for grom step-sisters Estella Hungerford and Ava Henderson. Hungerford followed up her victory in the under-16 girls division at the New Brighton Duke Festival of Surfing last month by winning the under-16 girls division in Dunedin.

The final on Sunday was dominated for a time by Mt Maunganui’s Anna Brock. However, Hungerford came from behind in the dying minutes to take the lead and ultimately the win. The 16-year-old also finished third in the

open women’s division final.

Henderson, 12, who won the under-14 girls division at the Duke Festival backed up again in Dunedin.

She stepped up in some ugly surf to win the final with a score of 13.9 ahead of Liv Haysom, of Piha. Henderson also finished fourth in the under-16 division.

The stand-up paddleboarding men put on a show of outstanding surfing in ugly backwash with Redcliffs resident Al Te Moananui taking out the title over Mt Maunganui’s Mark Stevenson. Lucy Te Moananui competed in the over 30 women’s division in which she finished third. The open women’s title was won by 16-year-old Tegen Bishop, who claimed her first open division event in the process.

She also claimed the under-18 title.

The open men’s division final was closely contested over 25min in solid surf.

Zen Wallis narrowly took the victory over Piha’s Elliot Paerata Reid.

Christchurch surfer Sam Sands was third in the final ahead of Sumner surfer Harrison Whiteside in fourth.

The three-day event was hosted by South Coast Boardriders and was dual sanctioned by Surfing

New Zealand and the South Island Surfing Association.

Many of the competitors will now turn their attention to the men’s Canterbury championships which takes place from April 21-23.