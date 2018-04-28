St Margaret’s student to paddle in Bulgaria

St Margaret’s College student Pieta Luthi will be the youngest member of the New Zealand team at a world championship canoeing event in July.

The 16-year-old from Parklands will compete at the International Canoe Federation canoe sprint junior and under-23 world championship in Bulgaria.

Pieta is part the New Zealand under-18 team which will travel to Europe for the event.

In spite of only being involved with canoe

racing for three seasons, this will be Pieta’s second time representing New Zealand,

In February, she represented her country at the canoe sprint Oceania championships and Grand Prix 2 in Sydney.

Her success continued later that month when she competed at the NZCT New Zealand canoe sprint championships on Lake Karapiro, Cambridge, and took home 10 medals.

Pieta said it was her most successful regatta to date, winning medals for both individual and crew events in two separate age groups – under-16 and under-18. She raced under her club colours for the Arawa Canoe Club, which trains at Kerrs Reach.

It will be Pieta’s first time travelling to Bulgaria and she is excited to have family travelling from Switzerland to support her.

“I’m a little bit nervous, I’m not really too sure what to expect . . . it will be cool to be on a bigger world stage,” she said.