South New Brighton bund work may be put on hold

A new report may prompt a re-think of plans of build a bund to prevent flooding in South New Brighton and Southshore.

City council staff will present a report tomorrow at the Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Committee meeting which will recommend deferring work on the bund.

Last October city council decided to build a bund in the area from Bridge St to the South New Brighton jetty as a short-term, temporary intervention to reduce the flooding risk.

The project was to be funded from the Land Drainage Recovery Programme.

Since then, more hydraulic modelling has suggested the flooding risk is significally lower than indicated by earlier analysis.

A record high tide event recently also resulted in no tidal flooding on private properties along Seafield Pl, the cul-de-sac expected to benefit most from the fund.

The report recommends the money allocated for the bund should be redirected to other work within the LDRP that could reduce the risk of flooding to homes that frequently flood above the floor.

The report proposes city council continue with the work to stabilise the emergency bund along the estuary edge in Southshore and to extend the Avon River stopbanks immediately south of Bridge St.

The ITE Committee will consider the report when it meets on Wednesday.