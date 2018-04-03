Snap Send Solve growing in popularity

Reporting maintenance issues through a phone app has grown in popularity since it was launched nearly three years ago.

City council figures show since the Snap Send Solve app was launched in June 2015, it had been used 35,796 times to report maintenance problems.

In 2016, it was used to report 13,393 issues, while last year that figure grew to 16,900. That worked out to be about 46 reports a day.

So far this year, 5503 issues had been reported through the app. The most common reported issue has been graffiti. Last year, graffiti complaints made up 42 per cent of all complaints.

That was followed by roading or street problems at 28 per cent and rubbish and recycling at 13 per cent.

The city council was the first in New Zealand to start using Snap Send Solve.

It allows people to report issues such as potholes through the app by taking a photo that is forwarded, with the GPS location, to the relevant city council department to be dealt with.

A city council spokeswoman said the majority of complaints were still made via the call centre.