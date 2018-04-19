Skate board noise issue holding up resource consent

POTENTIAL Skate board noise is holding up the resource consent for the Halswell Domain skate park.

Earlier this month, Southern View revealed that the skate park opening had been delayed until the end of the year because of issues with the resource consent application.

Now Southern View can reveal its application was awaiting further information from the city council – which is both the applicant and the authority that provides consent – regarding skateboard noise.

On Thursday, city council head of resource consents John Higgins said the application is still on hold as the city council, as the applicant, is considering the commissioner’s report on the consent.

Mr Higgins said commissioner David Mountfort had asked the city council for clarification about skateboard kick-ups raised in an acoustic report.

Mr Mountfort will make a decision on the resource consent application based on a recommendation from the city council processing officer.

In his report, Mr Mountfort said there is a “complete difference of opinion” from experts on kick-ups.

“By this I do not mean any actual trick. It’s simply the action of the rider flipping up the board to catch one end of it in a hand, causing the other end to strike the ground,” the report read.

Mr Mountfort said he needs to be “very sure” that the maximum level of the noise source is at a “permissible level” before he can conclude the residents are not affected parties.

City council head of parks Brent Smith said if it gains consent, the Halswell Domain skate park will be built in stages, with construction set to start at the end of August. He said the skate park would then be completed by Christmas.

The Halswell Domain concept design includes a skate bowl, rising quarter pipe, mini ramp, learner ledge, fitness equipment, seating and a shade shelter.

Work has already started on another Halswell skate park.

The $350,000 Knights Stream skate park will be constructed by Hunter Civil and is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Initially, both skate parks were supposed to be completed at the start of the year. But this was then extended to April.