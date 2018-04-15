Selwyn youth get bus trial underway

For two days next week the Selwyn Youth Council is providing a free trial nine-stop bus service for the whole community.

Buses will travel between Southbridge and Darfield and Darfield to Southbridge, via Rolleston.

Selwyn Youth Council chairwoman Paige Sullivan said Selwyn Link is a Selwyn Youth Council initiative aiming to increase connectedness in the district.

She said this has been set up to coincide with school holidays, to enable the whole community to better access services and activities.

“The youth council is very excited to finally be able to offer this service after 12 months of hard work putting Selwyn Link together. It all started after identifying a need and then working alongside the youth of Selwyn to find a way to better connect the whole community,” she said.

Youth Council research identified Southbridge, Leeston, Doyleston, Darfield, Kirwee, and West Melton as key stops on the trial route, with connections in Rolleston.

The route was designed after consultation with students from Ellesmere College and Darfield High School.

During the trial, passengers will be able to travel for free between Southbridge and Darfield via Rolleston, where they can also catch a connecting service to Christchurch.

The two-day trial is for all members of the community, and is not exclusive to students.

The bus trial will take place on Tuesday and Thursday (April 19).

The buses first depart Southbridge and Darfield at 9am and departures from these locations will take place every two hours until 7pm.

Members of the youth council will be on board collecting feedback on the service with a short passenger survey.

They will present their findings to Environment Canterbury and the district council.

•For more information on Selwyn Link or to view the bus timetable go to www.selwyn.govt.nz or the Selwyn Youth Council Facebook page.