Saltwater, surfing and fluro improving mental health

Saltwater therapy, surfing and fluro is the ‘recipe’ a New Brighton community group is using to tackle mental health issues.

Rosie Lamb, along with two friends, founded OneWave New Brighton, which just celebrated its first birthday.

The group is one of several worldwide which originally started at Bondi Beach in

Sydney, with the goal of getting people together to raise awareness about mental health through surfing, swimming, yoga and other beach activities, all while wearing fluro.

The group now has offshoots spanning 80 beaches in 26 countries.

Miss Lamb said the group, which is made up of males and females across all ages, meet at the New Brighton beach on the first Saturday of every month at 8am.

“I think the beach has such a massive impact on well-being. We either surf, swim, go for walks or just sit and chat. We check in with each other to see how everyone’s doing. It’s about normalising talking about how you are feeling.”

Miss Lamb said while the group doesn’t offer surfing lessons, there are other activities for those who don’t surf.

So why fluro?

“It’s about making yourself seen. It welcomes other people to approach us and to come along. It’s seen as a way to put yourself out there.”

OneWave founder Grant Trebilco originally got people talking to him on the beach by wearing a suit and going out surfing. People would then approach him out of curiosity.

Miss Lamb said the group had greatly helped her.

“It’s given me a reason to get to the beach early in the morning. A lot of people don’t necessarily like going to the beach that early in the morning, but I think it’s the perfect way to start your day.”

“It gives me a good group of people to talk about stuff with.”

•OneWave New Brighton can be reached via its Facebook page – www.facebook.com/onewavenewbrightonnz/