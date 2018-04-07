Russia-bound for stem cell operation

Lisa Fisher wants to be able to watch her 13-year-old son play sport, walk the dog, go to the supermarket, and do her housework in a day.

But the 44-year-old has to live with severe fatigue, constant pins and needles on her right side, numbness, and walks with a limp after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis over a year ago.

Her condition is not yet considered bad enough to qualify for Government funding for disease-modifying drugs.

So, Mrs Fisher, husband Kelvin and son Corban are fundraising $100,000 to get her to Moscow, Russia, in August for a stem cell transplant.

The procedure involves removing Mrs Fisher’s stem cells, giving her chemotherapy, and reintroducing the stem cells back into her body.

It can halt the effects of MS, which damages nerve cells in the brain, and can reverse the symptoms.

“I’ll be able to go to my son’s sports games instead of feeling too tired to get out of bed. I’ll be able to do the house chores in one day. To be able to walk the dog again – it’s just the little things,” Mrs Fisher said.

“I don’t want to sit at home and fall to bits. If that means going to the other side of the world I’m going to try and get there.”

The family set up a Givealittle page, which has raised about $24,000, and will hold a charity auction at Hornby Working Men’s Club on April 21.

Items for auction include a signed singlet from Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, a year’s supply of Monteith’s, a five-night trip to Mooloolaba, a signed Black Caps shirt and bat, three nights accommodation in Wanaka with ski passes, and more.

Mr Fisher, who works for Heinz Watties, said he teed up a lot of the prizes through contacts, including the Curry singlet, which was organised through his social basketball team.

He said they were blown away by the donations to raise the $100,000.

“I’d love to be able to say we’re in a position to be able to pay for that, but we are not.”

After Mrs Fisher’s leg went numb in October 2016, doctors initially thought she may have had a stroke. It was later diagnosed as MS.

She saw a story on 60 Minutes about Auckland woman Donna Agnew who was going to Russia to receive the treatment.

“I messaged her and talked to her on the phone and she said just do it.”

Mrs Fisher said the treatment would take five to seven weeks.

•Tickets to the charity auction are $100, which include a three-course meal and table drinks. To buy tickets, email kfed@outlook.co.nz. To donate visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/lisas-life-changing-treatment-for-ms-in-russia