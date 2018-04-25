Rugby club remembersplayer killed in WW1

It’s been 100 years since rugby player Hurbert ‘Jum’ Turtill was killed in action in France during World War 1.

Turtill played for Albion, now known as Marist Albion, was an All Black, played for the pioneering All Golds and later professional rugby league for British club St Helens.

Now Marist Albion is remembering one of its most famous forgotten sons, club president Dave Barker said.

“We’ve been aware of the history, we’re also aware that Jum died 100 years ago, which is pretty significant. So we’re taking a moment to honour that legacy,” he said as Anzac Day looms.

The club raised a toast and held a minute’s silence for Turtill during a tribute on Saturday night.

Mr Barker said it wants to instil the history of the club in younger players.

Club member Pat Barry is piecing together a history of Turtill for the club’s records.

Turtill played fullback for Canterbury in 1902, and played his only test for the All Blacks in 1905, beating Australia in Dunedin. “He’s our first All Black, that’s important,” Mr Barry said.

“We’ve looked at the history of the various All Blacks over the years. It’s good for people to be aware of who have gone beforehand.”

In 1907, Turtill switched to rugby league and played six test matches, captaining New Zealand in the first ever test against Australia the following season.

He eventually settled in the United Kingdom where he linked up with St Helens.

When war broke out, he joined the British Army and was part of the 422nd Field Company, Royal Engineers. Turtill fought in France from 1915, surviving the battles of Pilckem Ridge and Menin Road Ridge.

But on April 9, 1918, the 38-year-old was mortally wounded by shrapnel in French town, Givenchy-lès-la-Bassée. He is buried in Browns Road Military Cemetery near Festubert, France.

“It’s an interesting story . . . after the First World War, Jum’s wife and sons came back to New Zealand. But one son was killed in the Second World War and another was a prisoner-of-war,” Mr Barry said.

Mr Barry said the significance of Turtill to the country and club has prompted him to try and track down Turtill’s

great-grandsons in the United Kingdom.

“I left a message on an answer machine, we hope is one of his grandsons. But we haven’t heard back yet. We’ve rung to let him know that Jum’s old club is honouring him back in New Zealand,” he said.