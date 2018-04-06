Rugby: Christie to lead NZ from front

Promising loose forward Tom Christie has vowed to lead from the front at the Oceania rugby under-20 championship on the Gold Coast.

The Christchurch club man and former Shirley Boys’ High School first XV captain will skipper New Zealand at the Gold Coast tournament.

“To be given a leadership role is an honour,” said Christie.

“I pride myself on leadership qualities. It’s something that helps you perform I find. For me my performance is my No 1 goal, but being given a leadership role emphasises the need to perform for me.”

The squad will assemble in Auckland on April 21 before departing for the Gold Coast.

Canterbury players Ngane Punivai, Will Tucker and former Christchurch Boys’ High outside back Will Jordan are also part of the squad.

New Zealand will play against Tonga, Fiji and Australia. The team will be looking to claim their fifth title in as many years. Members of the squad will be pushing their case for selection in the world championship next month in France.

Christie has Mitre 10 Cup experience with Canterbury and spent time with the Crusaders during the pre-season.

He was named young sportsman of the year at the Nexia NZ Canterbury Sports Awards.