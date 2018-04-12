Rotary raises $130k for groups in need

Rotary Papanui has had a busy start to the year, raising more than $130,000 for local organisations.

The group has had several campaigns in the works, which the community is reaping the benefits of.

Every year the group organises the gift wrapping stations at Northlands Shopping Centre. Rotarians used their organisational skills to help 10 local youth groups raise money.

The 10 groups raised about $1500-1700 each, which will go towards youth camps, pre-school play equipment, special needs equipment, secondary school trips, sports and cultural events.

The group also partnered with Mega Mitre 10 on Harewood Rd, which supplied a trailer filled with more than $8000 in prizes for a raffle fundraiser.

The $27,000 raised was divided between St John, The Canterbury Charity Hospital and The Papanui Children in Need Trust.

The money has sent St John paramedics on training courses, helped children with school uniforms, stationery supplies and camps, as well as funded operations which people could otherwise not afford.

Papanui Rotarians volunteered more than 600 hours of service.