Riccarton bus lounge report shows ‘decrease in victimisations’

A small working party is going to assess recommendations from a new report on anti-social behaviour at the Riccarton bus lounge.

The city council’s crime prevention through environmental design report, commissioned in September last year, was discussed at the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board meeting last week.

It made 11 recommendations to improve the safety of people using the lounge and surrounding area.

The lounge, on the corner of Riccarton Rd and Division St, has been plagued with youth issues since it opened in December 2015.

Riccarton Ward city councillor Vicki Buck, Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chairman Mike Mora, deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton and member Catherine Chu will make up the working party.

Mrs Broughton said the group will look at the recommendations “in more detail” and go back to the board with their thoughts sometime before June.

“I think it’s likely [we’ll approve some recommendations], but we actually wanted the time to go through it in-depth,” she said.

The recommendations include installing additional CCTV cameras and turning the vacant cafe space into a security staff area.

The report showed a decrease in victimisations in the area over the past two years. However, it said “trends indicate higher reported incidents over the mid to late afternoons of weekdays and Saturdays.”

The report found continued engagement between police, security staff, beggars and bus lounge users has proved successful in reducing the number and severity of incidents.