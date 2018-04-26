Review: Terrace Tavern

If you’ve had a barney in the car on the way to Terrace Tavern you are headed for the right place to smooth things over.

The music is so loud you don’t have to force small talk for appearances sake.

But the intimate lighting bathing you in an angelic haze, helps mend bridges.

Ah, you’re thinking – discussing decor means she’s trying to soften the blow about the food. Dear readers, you are an intuitive lot.

Let me preface this by saying I’m a normal sort of dining gal, brought up on the farm with good mash, hearty meat and three veg. My lad, though, is a French fine dining chef with a penchant for truth.

He ordered the scallops with aubergine, mousseline and chorizo crumb, while I got the Kaikoura octopus with pickled cabbage.

The appetisers were quick to arrive – as was the Frenchman’s horror.

He had never seen scallops so undersized before. It appeared the poor things had got a bit frightened about staying in the pan so there was no chance of caramelisation and due to their size they were overcooked. Unfortunately the lips had been left on; a big no no because they have the texture of Aunt Mary’s tripe.

Parts of my octopus were well cooked, while the other bits were good for getting the mouth stretched and warmed up for the main.

Frenchie had the short rib with rosemary jus for main. You needed a knife and some solid determination, with the white hunks of fat illustrating it needed 20 to 30 minutes longer and it would have been perfect. The char gave it a cracking smoky taste.

The fish main would have been crispy as described, however things were piled on top making it soggy.

For dessert was a chocolate tart. Aside from the cream mousse, the chocolate tart was fab, semi bitter, with a good dense texture.

I had grilled caramelised bananas with ice cream. Unfortunately the bananas were at the stage of their life where they had lost their sweetness, a bit like granny down at the RSA who doesn’t suffer fools anymore.

The highlight was the stellar service. Give it maybe six months for this establishment to find its rhythm and they’ll be humming along.

Terrace Tavern, 134 Oxford Tce

Rating out of 5:

Food: 2.5

Decor: 4

Atmosphere: 3

Service: 4

Drink list: 4