Residents want 50m pool for aquatic centre expansion

A $12 million extension to the Selwyn Aquatic Centre has sparked debate on how long a proposed pool should be.

The district council is proposing to build a new 25m, eight-lane programme pool.

The centre currently has a 25m pool, hydrotherapy pool, learn to swim pool and a leisure pool with a lazy river and toddlers area.

But some people believe the new pool, which will cost $9.3 million, should be 50m long.

“Go the 50m. Twenty-five seems to be a waste. Rolleston is the town of the future. Only getting bigger and bigger,” one person commented on a Facebook post on the Rolleston Community Page.

“Go for the 50. Let’s not be asking this question again in five years time,” another wrote.

“A 50m pool would be cheaper to do than to do a 25m now and then another in a few years time. Population growth is central to Rolleston area, makes sense to update facilities available to the public,” another commented.

District councillor Mark Alexander also commented on the post inviting people to make submissions on the proposal and asking how much they were willing to pay in rates “to have projects extended.”

Weedons Residents’ Association secretary Gary Doyle told the Selwyn Times there have been proposals to have a 50m pool since he was a councillor and they were first planning the centre.

He believes the only two councillors with “any swimming experience” were excluded from being on the committee.

Mr Doyle said having a longer pool is “logical” but he has “no faith” in the district council.

“The cost [of a 50m pool] of course will be about three times or more than what it would have been if it had been done originally,” he said.

The cost of the project will be funded by borrowing, repaid by an increase in the swimming pools targeted rate from $124 to $174 for Rolleston.

Rates for inner district will increase from $87 to $122 and outer district rates will increase from $31 to $43.

The centre’s extension also includes a $1.1 million cafe and outdoor courtyard and $1.6 million fitness and wellbeing space.

Submissions close on May 4.

