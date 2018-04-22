Redcliffs village enhancement ideas

A public drop-in session today will give people the chance to comment on plans for the Redcliffs village enhancement project.

The project is now in the design phase and has three main focus areas: Safety improvements on Main Rd, creating a user-friendly environment within the village and upgrading the Moncks Bay car parking area.

Redcliffs Residents Association member Peter Croft said it was important that people got involved and made submissions on the plans.

“We want to say (to the city council) yes, we’ve been waiting now for a long time, we’ve been very badly affected by the earthquakes, we’ve had our school taken from us and now it’s our turn,” he said.

“We want the upgrading and beautification of the shopping centre. The city council talk about Redcliffs being a corridor on the way to Sumner but we’re saying to them we are a destination in our own right.”

Streetscape enhancements shown in the city council’s concept plans include extending the pavement outwards at the Beachville Rd/Main Rd intersection.

This would create space for seating and cycle parking to encourage Coastal Pathway users to stop and visit, the plan suggests.

Trees could be planted to provide shade and the footpath area from the butcher down to the fish and chip shop building paved, to unify the village centre.

Further along, on the south side of Moncks Bay about 200m east of the Christchurch Yacht Club, plans show an upgraded, 20-space car park and a nearby pedestrian island for Main Rd.

The enhancement project is part of the Main Rd Master Plan, adopted by the city council in 2014 with the purpose of improving the safety and overall look of the commercial centres and activity points along the route.

Some changes have already been made during SCIRT

repairs and as part of progress

on the Coastal Pathway, including the traffic signals on Augusta St.

•Today’s drop in session is at the Redcliffs Library, 4-6pm.

•You can also view the concept plans and make a submission online until April 30. Go to www.ccc.govt/haveyoursay