Red zone mower man gets city council funding

A volunteer who often spends 30-40 hours a week maintaining the red zone has received funding form the city council for his efforts.

Bryan Fairbairn and his wife Colleen were allocated $2500 from the Coastal-Burwood Community Board discretionary response fund on Tuesday – $500 more than they asked for.

The community board said this was due to the work allowing for more events to be held in the red zone, such as Children’s Day and Polyfest Canterbury 2018.

It wants to see more events held in the are, on the corner of Locksley Ave and New Brighton Rd and hopes the money will encourage the couple to keep up the good work.

Board member Linda Stewart described the empty land as “very park-like” due to the gardening work done by Mr and Mrs Fairbairn.

Mr Fairbairn, who is retired, believes he has spent more than $30,000 of his own money and has receipts for the work he has carried out over four years.

Not-for-profit organisation Keep Christchurch Beautiful submitted an application on behalf of Mr and Mrs Fairbairn for $1000 for maintenance of 12ha of red zone land.

Mrs Fairbairn said their daughter approached Keep New Zealand Beautiful about making the application. She said the funding may go towards maintenance to their lawnmower and purchasing top soil and other gardening items.

The couple have maintained the area due to their connection with it, having previously lived in Burwood prior to the earthquakes.

They receive some support from City Care for mowing and machinery maintenance.

However, Mr and Mrs Fairbairn pay for green-waste dumping, maintenance of their equipment, top soil and other gardening items.

A Givealittle page was set up in August 2014 to help with funding and raised more than $3700.

The application noted that if someone was employed to do the maintenance to this level the cost would be between $40,000 and $70,000 a year.

The community board will decide whether the funding will be granted tonight.

Mrs Fairbairn said her husband does not plan to stop what he’s doing anytime soon.

“He likes to keep on doing what he’s doing . . . he always used to do his own gardens, he’s originally from a farm so to him being outside is what he enjoys.”