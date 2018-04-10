Red zone flat water facility, golf course land swap ruled out

The residential red zone will not have a large-scale housing project or a flat water facility.

Regenerate Christchurch have ruled out three projects for inclusion into the planning of the residential red zone.

These include the controversial Rawhiti and Avondale Golf course land swap, large-scale housing and a proposed flatwater facility.

The ideas were part of the 10 possible land use combinations put out for public consulation.

“Extensive expert analysis determined that an in-river option would be subject to frequent algal blooms, and an out-of-river flatwater option would prevent the provision of stormwater treatment that would significantly improve the water quality in Horseshoe Lake,” said chief executive Ivan Iafeta.

Several groups and individuals expressed their concerns regarding the land-swap idea.

The ideas became available for public consultation in October 2017 and more than 5000 ideas were submitted.

Information about the refined shortlist of potential land uses will be released through a public exhibition.

An announcement on the timing and venue will be made shortly.