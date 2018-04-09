Rebuild agency boss quits

Ōtākaro Limited’s chief executive Albert Brantley has resigned.

Mr Brantley notified the board of directors of the Crown-owned company he will step down in June 2018.

He said this was to “focus on other national and overseas activities.”

Ōtākaro took charge of the Christchurch rebuild anchor projects, such as the Convention Centre, when the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority was disestablished on 18 April, 2016.

In June 2016, The Star revealed Ōtākaro spent $108,000 headhunting internationally for its chief executive before choosing Waimakariri based Mr Brantley.

Ōtākaro chairman Ross Butler said he was disappointed to lose a strong leader.

“The excellent progress of the Christchurch Convention Centre and the completion of the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, Rauora Park, Victoria Square and other projects is testimony to his skills,” he said.

“We are also fortunate that Albert has put together an excellent team of professionals, so that we can maintain momentum on the projects as well as the divestment of Crown land.”

Mr Brantley said Mr Brantley he will leave Ōtākaro in a good position.

“With construction of the Convention Centre well underway and many of the horizontal projects set for completion before the end of the year, now is a good time to hand over the reins.

“He is a man of integrity, a person who has built an entity from scratch with such a fantastic culture. We wish him continued success.”