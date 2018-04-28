Ratepayers spend up to $120k for mystery shopper bus reviews

Up to $120,000 of ratepayer money is spent each year on mystery shoppers to critique the city’s buses and “spy” on drivers.

Figures released to The Star under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act shows Environment Canterbury spends between $60,000-$120,000 a year contracting mystery shoppers to review different bus routes and drivers monthly.

It comes two months after ECan proposed to axe six of its lowest performing bus routes to plug a $4 million public transport funding shortfall.

First Union transport logistics and manufacturing division secretary Jared Abbott said up to $120,000 a year was a lot, given the plan to axe bus routes.

“It would be great if they invested that in other ways.”

He said if passengers had concerns, they would likely call to complain anyway.

“I definitely think it is like they’re being spied on. I think it’s a general move you see from companies to try and improve their productivity and generally intensifying scrutiny rather than addressing other issues.”

Chief operating officer Nadeine Dommisse said since 2006 ECan had contracted a company to provide mystery shoppers to review the drivers’ friendliness and helpfulness, presentation, the smoothness of the ride and their driving.

They also reviewed the quality, comfort and cleanliness of the bus, and other suggestions for improvement, she said.

“The contracts incentivise operators to improve their service as measured by mystery shopping and they make adjustments according to the results,” she said.

“Public transport is a customer facing service industry and as such measuring service quality is a normal and recognised method of monitoring service outcomes.”

ECan would not release the reviews or a break down of the cost due to “commercial sensitivity.”

Red Bus chief executive Paul McNoe said it was a valuable tool and they were happy for it to continue.

He said the cost was a relatively small investment for what was “quality feedback”.

They received monthly reports and over the last nine months Red Bus was sitting on 86.5 per cent, which he was happy with, Mr McNoe said.