QEII ideas include the return of golf course

The community has weighed in on what it wants for the future of QE II Park including a golf course, walking tracks and more green spaces.

Coastal-Burwood city councillor David East said a “multitude of ideas” were raised by more than 500 people who attended the ‘what’s your view of QE II Park’ community day.

“A common theme that I got was that people want the par three golf (course) returned.”

“Probably not on the scale that was there before, which was an 18-hole, three-par course. But you might consider having nine holes at least.”

Cr East wouldn’t comment on the which ideas could be picked up.

“I want to be a bit open-minded and see what themes come through. It’s a case of looking at the common themes. Cost also comes into it with what may need to be developed.”

Local resident Dan O’Sullivan would like to see no more buildings or commercial developments.

Said Mr O’Sullivan: “Our green space is very valuable

. . . no more big buildings.”

“We’re planning for the future here, in 100 years’ time we will have lovely big trees and the people will thank us,” he said.

He would like to see a fitness and walking track which could include outdoor gym equipment.

The development of the Shirley Boys and Avonside Girls’ High School campus means part of the previous walking track has been lost.

The Christchurch School of Gymnastics has also been granted a lease to rebuild its earthquake-damaged building on the park.

Said North New Brighton resident Lynda Hunt: “I would just like to see it remain an open park, no buildings and no commercial activity.”

•QE II Park feedback can be made until April 9 at https://cccgovtnz.cwp.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/133