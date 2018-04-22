Purau burial ground could be returned to runanga

Ownership of a former Maori burial ground at Purau may be returned to local rūnanga.

The 1011 sq m Purau Maori Reserve at 177 Purau Ave, is currently owned by the city council, which is considering returning ownership to local rūnanga.

The land has significance to Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke.

As the reserve is an urupā – a Ngāi Tahu burial ground – Ngāti Wheke has expressed a preference that it be managed by court-appointed Rāpaki trustees, who already have responsibility for three other urupā in Lyttelton Harbour.

There have been ongoing discussions about returning ownership and management of the Pūrau urupā over the past century.

The land currently has reserve status, and returning ownership to the rūnanga would involve removing this under the Reserves Act 1977.

The Banks Peninsula Community Board will meet on Monday to discuss and vote on whether to start the process involved in revoking the reserve status of the land.

This would include public notification with an opportunity for the community to have a say on whether they support it or not and a hearing panel would consider all submissions before making a recommendation to the community board.

The board would then need to report to the city council

seeking approval for the reserve revocation.

If the process to revoke the reserve status goes ahead, handover from the city council to Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke would take place later this year.

Board member Felix Dawson said it was an important issue.

“Given the significance of this piece of land to Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke we believe it’s appropriate for the board and the community to give serious consideration to its return to local rūnanga.”