Police are concerned for the safety of a missing woman.

Police are looking for Leanne Sowman, 46, missing from Barrington St.

She was last seen in the Riccarton area wearing a red polar fleece top, blue jeans, dark blue crocs and possibly a pink and black cap.

If you know of her whereabouts or have any information that could lead to Ms Sowman’s safe return phone police on 363 7400, quoting file number 180405/2836.