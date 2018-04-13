Pedestrian refuge causes concern

A community board member is concerned that a new pedestrian refuge on Yaldhurst Rd is making it more difficult for drivers.

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board member Shirish Paranjape said the new refuge is unnecessary as there is another refuge “10 metres away.”

“That right turn was already very, very difficult because there are two lanes of traffic both ways but the flush median was a really good thing to have and now it’s gone,” he said.

But a New Zealand Transport Agency spokeswoman believes there is a need for the refuge.

“It improves safety for people getting across Yaldhurst Rd on foot or bicycle,” she said.

The spokeswoman said a work access permit was granted on March 16 for the refuge and “other related improvements associated with the Riccarton racecourse development.”

She said all work should be completed by the end next month.

Mr Paranjape said residents have shared their concerns and suggestions with him after he posted on a community website last week.

The NZTA spokeswoman said the refuge “will help ensure safe connections for people living in the new development [Karamu Riccarton Park] to the existing community and its facilities on the other side of the highway and vice versa.”

She said it’s part of the bigger picture of the Yaldhurst Rd corridor, “which includes the signalisation [traffic lights] of Steadmans Rd/Yaldhurst Rd and Withells Rd/Yaldhurst Rd.”

Mr Paranjape hoped NZTA would install traffic lights at the Cutts and Yaldhurst Rds intersection but the spokeswoman confirmed this is not the case.

On Thursday, Mr Paranjape said he was going to call the project manager about the refuge.

He also planned to drop off a list of suggestions for the intersection to the NZTA office.