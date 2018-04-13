Overseas interest in new Buskers festival

Six event management companies are vying to deliver the new event which will replace the scrapped World Buskers Festival next year.

ChristchurchNZ’s request for proposals process for companies to deliver the new Boulevard of Outrageous Delights in January closed last week.

ChristchurchNZ attraction general manager Linda Falwasser said it received six proposals from international, national and local companies.

She said privacy provisions meant it could not release the names yet.

“At this stage, we are very pleased at the calibre of several of these proposals and anticipate announcing an outcome early next week.”

Each proposal was being evaluated by a panel made up of ChristchurchNZ, city council and external partners representatives looking at the capability of each participant and the strengths of their proposals, Ms Falwasser said.

“The evaluation panel consists of individuals with a range of expertise and skills to determine the best possible outcome for the people of Christchurch.”

ChristchurchNZ, the city’s new tourism, events and economic development agency, was tasked with deciding the World Buskers Festival’s future after it ran at a loss for the last three years.

A ChristchurchNZ report prepared after January’s festival finished proposed the new name and said the festival should be expanded over three years into a $3.3 million event if major sponsors could be found.

It said the 25-year-old event needed reinventing because it was “tired.”

In a statement released yesterday, the World Buskers Festival Trust said it “strongly” rejected that characterisation.

It said January’s festival saw 300,000 attend more than 400 shows.

“The world-class, diverse and engaging festival (based on attendees’ feedback) successfully met all of its targets this year and supported the local economy.”

There was confusion over whether the 2018 festival made or lost money. Initially the trust said it had a $150,000 surplus, but ChristchurchNZ later said it lost about $33,000.

Yesterday’s statement said the city council gave the festival a one-off $200,000 grant.

“Due to changes as to how the grant was allocated in the budget, there was misalignment in how the financial performance of the festival was articulated,” it said.

“The 2018 festival was a huge success and, with the resolution to wind up the World Buskers Festival Trust, we have transferred to Christchurch City Council all assets and materials with a minimal drawdown of the additional grant.”

The trust wanted to thank the organisers, performers and Christchurch for supporting the festival as it was, the statement said.

“We’ve been proud to be such an iconic event of the city, and we hope that the “Boulevard of Outrageous Delights” – whatever it looks like – exceeds expectations.”