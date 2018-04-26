Opinion: The don’t play poor man’s rugby in Merivale

OPINION: It’s not often one would pass up the prospect of watching a New Zealand Super Rugby derby.

But I only needed to see the opening 90sec of the woeful Blues game against the Highlanders to see why only a handful of Aucklanders had turned out at Eden Park. So where were they all?

At this point, I was leaving the comfort of the couch to go and catch up with a group of friends who had gathered at the Carlton to watch the Warriors play St George Illawarra in their top-of-the-table NRL battle.

The prospect of choosing this option was somewhat unfathomable to me. I’ll happily admit to showing no interest in the Warriors other than the inevitable once in a decade season when they make a strong play-off run.

After starting the year with five wins from six games going into Friday night, I was starting to wonder is this could be another one of those seasons. It appears Aucklanders are getting the message loud and clear, the crowd at Mt Smart Stadium of more than 18,000 painted a far more attractive picture than about 12,000 rugby union fans in a stadium the with a capacity of 50,000.

While Auckland is jumping on the bandwagon, it appears we’re still hesitant in Christchurch. One group I spoke to while watching the game on Friday tried their luck watching the Warriors game at two Merivale bars to no avail.

“We don’t play poor man’s rugby here” was apparently one response they got when asking if they could have the television changed from the Blues v Highlanders game.

I can see the funny side of this. I am guilty of referring to league as a blue collar sport whenever my boss starts talking about his love for the 13-man code.

But anyone who wanted to watch a true sporting contest on Friday surely would have known the league was going to take precedence over the Blues and Highlanders.

What ensued at Mt Smart was an absolute classic and when Isaiah Papali’i scored for the Warriors to all but seal victory in the dying minutes it felt like the medium-sized crowd – which had become excitable due to a combination of the Warriors performance and beverages – were more than ready to jump on the bandwagon if they hadn’t already.