OPINION: Standing room only on bus services being cut

Casebrook resident Beverley Scott writes about her concerns regarding Environment Canterbury’s proposed bus cuts as part of its draft Long Term Plan

I am writing in regards to the termination of the bus route 107 from Northlands Shopping Centre to Styx Mill as proposed by Environment Canterbury along with five other essential bus routes.

I find the termination of this bus route and others completely unnecessary for the following reasons.

One of the reasons given is low patronage, however, on Friday, March 9, I travelled on the 107 bus at 8am and returned at 4pm.

On both services there was standing room only and 70 per cent of the people were high school students for whom this was their only method of transport to school. So by terminating this service ECan will essentially be preventing children from getting an education. Yes, these children could bike or walk to school.

However, what happens if they have a medical condition that prevents them from doing this and is it really healthy to bike in the middle of winter when it is pouring with rain or the temperature is below freezing?

I thought the plan was to get more people using the buses, especially after the earthquakes, but by terminating the 107 and 108 routes it will omit a large area and also have a huge impact on retail and tourism. The 107 is the only bus that goes past Willowbank and this is used by tourists every week.

I have had the privilege to direct tourists to the 107 bus to get to Willowbank. I personally use the 107 to go to the Supa Centre on a regular basis and will no longer shop there if this service is terminated.

From a personal point of view I am unable to drive and therefore rely on public transport every day. The termination of the 107 will mean I have to walk to the next nearest bus and with acute asthma that often flares up in winter this will be impractical and cause me to have significantly more time off work.

I also have an elderly mother who visits once a week and would not be able to walk from Northlands to my house so relies on the 107 bus. My elderly neighbours are also very afraid it will prevent them from having any social life if this is terminated and I believe this applies to a large number of people in the area.

There is a new retirement home being built at the end of Cavendish Rd which will have no bus access nearby so many residents will not be able to go and visit friends and family.

As for the other routes being terminated I know there are many people that use one of these routes for access to and from Burwood Hospital for ongoing therapy and care.

Again if this route is terminated health care of these patients will be in jeopardy and they will not get the quality healthcare they need. There are also other school students affected by the termination of the 145 route.

Even if the routes ran on reduced frequency it will still be beneficial to keep them. Has ECan even considered this as an option? It appears not.