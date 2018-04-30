Olympic coach for gymnast

A 12-year-old gymnast from Northwood will recieve coaching from Scott Hann, mentor to five-time Olympic medallist, Max Whitlock, in Portugal.

Nicholas Del Ray has been selected to attend the Anadia International Gymnastics Academy for a week-long camp in May.

The camp is an academy for coaches and two from Nicholas’ club, Olympia Gymnastic Sports, will attend.

The St Andrew’s College pupil is one of eight athletes selected to go along and participate, as part of the coaching activities.

The other boys, Theo Nankivell, Patrick Smith, Brody Hall, Kennedy Payne, Ali Haque, Thomas Chao and Nico Lavin all range from ages 12-18.

Nicholas’ mother, Brenda Watson-Del Ray said she is proud of her son for gaining the opportunity.

“It will be an amazing adventure for all the boys to train with some of the top european coaches and gymnasts.”

Olympia Gymnastic Sports general manager Kathryn said the athletes and coaches will work on skill development and progression.

Nicholas’ main events involved aparatus, including the floor, vault, rings, parallel bar, high bar and pommel horse.

She said the selection is “hugely inspirational.”

“This is a developmental opportunity that athletes from New Zealand very rarely get to attend.”

Nicholas started gymnastics at the age of five and trains for six days a week for a total of 20 hours.

He also travelled to the United Kingdom in 2017, to train at the South Essex Gymnastics Club and was trained by some of the UK’s top coaches and gymnasts, said Ms Watson-Del Ray.

Nicholas recently finished first at a gymnastics meet in Kansas City with 63 other competitors and third overall at a meet in Houston, out of 173 athletes.

“He was in awe watching competitors from all over the world including the USA Mens Olympic Team at these meets,” said Ms Watson-Del Ray.