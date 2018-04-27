No free flu jabs for children

Free flu jabs for children won’t happen this winter.

Pharmac has said no to calls from district health board managers to fund an immunisation programme for children to help counter the deadly Northern Hemisphere strain.

The Government agency said the request had come too late.

It comes after The Star reported Cantabrians could be in the firing line for a deadly flu strain coming from the Northern Hemisphere.

The cost to roll out an expanded programme needed to be considered against the agency’s competing priorities, Pharmac says.

District health boards asked Pharmac to consider offering free immunisation for children, who were considered flu ‘super spreaders.”

In the United Kingdom, the National Health Service offered children aged two to nine free flu vaccines through a nasal spray for the 2017-18 season. Several Australian states and territories have offered a free jab to children aged between six months and five years this flu season.