Night closures part of tunnel safety upgrade

Work on the Lyttelton Tunnel safety upgrade will require up to 15 overnight tunnel closures from June onwards.

The New Zealand Transport Agency say installation of a $28.7 million fire protection system is ramping up, with a planned December completion date on the horizon.

Emergency services will have full access through the tunnel at all times and community and tunnel users will be given at least three weeks notice prior to the full closures, the NZTA said.

The new deluge fire supression system is designed to contain a fire until emergency services reach the scene.

A large reservoir is being built to supply water for the system.

And some earthquake strengthening of the tunnel portal buildings will be carried out, along with communication equipment upgrades.

These include a new public address system to broadcast safety instructions to tunnel users in an emergency.

Construction has almost been completed on a pump house, and ground work for the water reservoir has started.

Work is on track to with the laying a 200m long pipe to feed water from the reservoir to the pump house.

To view a 90-day schedule of single and full lane traffic closures or to find out more about the project, visit the NZTA website www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/projects/lyttelton-tunnel.