New signage for cycleways

About 60 directional signs in the central city are set to get a makeover.

Both vehicular and cycle directional signs within the four avenues will either be updated and replaced by the city council, manager operations (transport) Steffan Thomas said.

The work is expected to cost ratepayers about $200,000, he said.

“That’s around 60 new or updated signs,” he said. While work on each sign will differ, it will cost $3300 per sign on average.

Mr Thomas said regularly updating or replacing directional signs is a “key component” in developing how people find their way around the city.

“So that people can find their way to specific places and navigate the city,” he said.

In a report to the city council’s infrastructure, environment and transport committee, staff said the updated signs were at the “detailed design” stage.

Installing the new signage is expected to occur over the second and third quarters of the year, Mr Thomas said.