New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club to relocate new club house

The New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club has decided to relocate closer to the pier when its new clubhouse is rebuilt.

The relocation will not be confirmed until it is signed off by the city council, including building and resource consent.

“We also still need a few other approvals from council, but we are in the process of meeting with parties to confirm exactly what we have to do,” said surf club chair Kelly Andrew.

Miss Andrew said the potential new location, 115m south of the current clubhouse and 180m north of the pier will provide the best possible community engagement and interaction.

“We are really enthusiastic about the New Brighton Regeneration Project, it is a positive step forward for the community and we are quite optimistic about what part we can play.”

The club’s new location will be next to the proposed hot pools.

The location will mean the surf club will have a 180deg view of swimmers, as most people swim directly in front of the car park, said Miss Andrews.

However, the potential relocation hasn’t been received well by other organisations and surfers.

New Brighton Club manager Glennys Le Breton did not want the surf club to relocate as she believes the new clubhouse may block the club’s view of Pegasus Bay.

However, new designs from the surf club show this will not be the case.

Ms Le Breton still believes the club’s view will be impeded.

“It sits roughly next to where the toilet block is currently . . . the pools complex will be where the toilets are now and the surf club will sit next to that, it will be right in front of our deck upstairs.”

Previously, Ms Le Breton said the club may take further action if the surf club decides to relocate, however, it did not want to comment on the matter when contacted by Pegasus Post last week.

Some surfers were also opposed to the relocation, and say moving the club closer to the pier will create congestion between surfers and swimmers.

“For most of the surfers, the best surfing area is that 100-200m by the pier,” said Learn to Surf owner Aaron Lock.

Once the relocation is signed off, the land the club house is currently on will be returned to city council.