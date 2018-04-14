New $100 million sports hub months away from opening

It has been a long seven years for some Canterbury sports.

Many have had a lack of quality facilities to use after the February 22, 2011, earthquake, some have suffered a decline in registrations, while others have had to travel out of Christchurch to train.

But the end is in sight.

The $100 million Nga Puna Wai sports facility between Middleton and Halswell will begin to open from July. It will be home to athletics, hockey, rugby league and a crucial hub for tennis.

City council recreation services manager David Bailey said Nga Puna Wai would replace the athletics facilities at QE II, Porritt Park, Rugby League Park and aspects of Wilding Park.

“Nga Puna Wai will be the South Island’s premier outdoor multi-sports facility.”

What was once 32ha of Nga Puna Wai Reserve land has been developed into the sports hub, of which the Maori name means ‘many spring waters’, a reference to the nearby headwaters of the Heathcote River.

Hockey will be the first to use the complex in winter, with two new water-based synthetic pitches and a covered spectator stand soon to open. Shared changing facilities and car parking will also be ready by then.

It will be joined shortly after by athletics, when its 400m athletics track, field, covered seating, control tower, and throw and jump facilities are ready.

The 12 outdoor acrylic tennis courts will be ready for the next tennis season over summer, and rugby league’s two sand-based fields, lighting, scoreboards and covered seating will be completed by next autumn.

Meanwhile, a building for all codes with community rooms and flexible spaces, and two multi-purpose community fields are set to open next year.

However, the work is weather dependent – last year, excessive rain delayed progress.

The multi-stage project has been in the pipeline since the four codes’ facilities were either damaged or destroyed after the quakes.

The idea came about after the city council allocated $6.7 million in its 2012/13 Annual Plan to build an athletics track to replace QE II.

It was then decided to combine it with other sporting codes.

Public feedback was sought in 2014, and a concept plan was developed for the complex to be built on part of the 83ha Nga Puna Wai Reserve.

Although 90 per cent of feedback was supportive of the development, there was some opposition.

The loudest came from the Canterbury A & P Association, which used the site for parking and grazing during its annual show. It later withdrew its opposition. Construction on the first stage of the complex started in February last year.

So far, $17.4 million has been spent, made up of money from the city council, philanthropic organisations, sports bodies, commercial entities and the Government.

A further $1.6 million needs to be raised to finish the first stage.

“We are confident that through our remaining philanthropic and commercial efforts, the outstanding balance will be found,” Mr Bailey said.

Stage two is yet to be designed, but it is likely to include an additional hockey turf, secondary athletics track, covered tennis courts, administration space, more community facilities and playing fields. Mr Bailey said any further stages would need planning and fundraising before being committed to.

Canterbury Hockey chief executive Rod Templeton said Nga Puna Wai would become the home of Canterbury Hockey.

He said the two water-based turfs were due to be finished in July. While the season had already started, they hoped to hold the finals’ weekend there in late August.

“What we hope to do is utilise the turfs for representative practices, some tournaments and finals weekend.”

There is no doubt hockey lacks the facilities to keep up with the growing demand, he said.

“We like to have 600-800 players per turf. At the moment we have 12,000-14,000,” Mr Templeton said.

“Three years ago we had four turfs, and at the end of this year we’re going to have seven turfs.”

Porritt Park’s two turfs were demolished after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Two extra turfs were built at Nunweek Park, Marist Park at St Bede’s College is available, while the Waimakariri Hockey Turf opened last year in Rangiora.

Mr Templeton said having two more meant the game would “explode”, and hockey could be played at better times.

“A brand, spanking new world-class hockey venue is going to be huge for us.”

Nga Puna Wai could host professional league matches, school competitions, such as the Federation Cup, National Hockey League matches and internationals, he said.

Sharing the site with other sporting codes meant there was the chance of crossover, he said.

Athletics Canterbury president Andrew Stark agreed.

He said those playing winter codes could have a go at summer sports during the off-season and vice versa.

“The closeness – that may inspire people to think ‘I’ll give that sport a go’.”

He said the athletics area was expected to be ready for use by mid-October, but that was weather dependent.

“I will be more excited when the whole project is complete.”

Since QE II was destroyed, athletes has used the grass track at Rawhiti Domain, with other events scattered around the city.

“It’s been seven years of hard toil. We’ve been based on a grass track, that’s going back to what it was like before the 1974 Commonwealth Games,” Mr Stark said.

While the lack of facilities had not impacted on the success of Christchurch athletes at competitions, it meant participation numbers had dropped significantly, he said.

Many had to go to Timaru to train or compete on a synthetic track, which put a lot of people off, he said.

“We are hopeful the new track will bring people back to the sport, but there’s no guarantee.”

Athletics Canterbury will install its own equipment costing up to $200,000, for which it needs to fundraise, he said.

Mr Stark said “the Tom Walsh’s of the world” were keen to have the High Performance Sport NZ training facility at Jellie Park Recreation and Sport Centre moved to Nga Puna Wai in the future.

The new athletics hub would have its first real test next year when it hosts the New Zealand track and field championships for the first time since 2010.

Athletics New Zealand events manager Gareth Archer said it would have three full days of competition, with more than 650 athletes competing. Nga Puna Wai would also host the event in 2020.

Mr Archer was excited to show off the new facility.

“The Canterbury athletics community are incredibly resilient and have continued to produce champions at all levels over this time – with a new, top class facility in town we see our sport going from strength to strength in Canterbury.”

Nga Puna Wai would become a “key hub” for Tennis Canterbury, alongside its redeveloped Wilding Park.

General manager Adam Gard’ner said it would make tennis more available and accessible, and allow it to meet the evolving needs of both casual play and competition.

“We are already at bursting point with court requirements for interclub and various events, so the tennis facility at Nga Puna Wai will help us grow the current aspects of the sport.”

Mr Gard’ner said after the quakes it had taken hard work from Tennis Canterbury and clubs to get facilities up and running again.

“Nga Puna Wai embraces the new chapter in sport, where sports more and more are sharing spaces, resources and ideas, and continued thinking and practice on this will create some fantastic ideas for sports in the future.”

Canterbury Rugby League will be the last to move into the complex, with its fields ready for light usage in the 2019 season.

Chief executive Shane Collins said it was “hugely exciting” and “well worth the wait”.

“Without a shadow of a doubt this will be the best rugby league facility in New Zealand apart from the big ones like Mt Smart.”

For years, Addington’s Rugby League Park was the sport’s home before the site was converted to AMI Stadium following the February quake.

While rugby league had maintained its numbers since then, it had struggled due to a lack of quality playing fields and lighting, Ms Collins said.

Last year’s premiership grand final was meant to be played at AMI Stadium, but it was pushed back a week due to severe flooding.

The final’s day had to be played at Linfield Park – the home of Linwood rugby union.

“That highlighted for rugby league for seven years we have done it hard,” Ms Collins said.

But Nga Puna Wai would provide certainty and new opportunities, which could include having NRL teams play or train there, she said.

“This is starting to create a new future for rugby league,” Ms Collins said.

“In 10 or 20 years we’re going to see how significant this is.”

Nga Puna Wai’s stage one includes:

Athletics – due to open in October

•International standard

400m nine-lane athletics track

•Grassed multi-use field area

•Covered spectator seating for more than 300 people

•Control centre with photo finish tower

•Practice throw and jump facilities

Tennis – due to open in summer

•12 outdoor acrylic tennis courts

Hockey – due to open in winter

•Two International Hockey Federation water-based synthetic pitches

•Covered 300-seat spectator stand

Rugby league – due to open in autumn next year

•Two sand-carpet grass fields with field lighting and scoreboards

•Covered spectator seating for more than 550 people

General facilities

•Shared changing facilities and associated car parking will open in winter

•Communal hub building for all codes to open next year

•Two multi-purpose community fields to open in autumn next year

Still to be confirmed stages

•Additional hockey turf

•Covered tennis courts

•Administration space

•Additional community facilities and car parking

•Secondary athletics track