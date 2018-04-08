Natural hazards causing near misses and congestion on river

Natural hazards and rubbish are causing congestion, accidents and near misses for more than 800 rowers and paddlers who use the Avon River near Kerrs Reach.

Plants called flag iris, geese, weeds, trees and water quality are all issues Union Rowing Club president Dorothee Pauli would like addressed in an “ideal world” to improve health and safety on the river.

“We are grappling with natural hazards and the flag irises are chief among them. They detach from the side of the banks and cause free-flowing islands, they change position all the time and people collide with them. They trap rubbish also, making the islands even bigger.”

Loose weeds are not able to drain away properly as they are getting caught in the plant islands.

The iris, which Ms Pauli believes are often waist-height or higher, make visibility difficult.

“For me as a coach, the worst thing is that they reduce visibility, sometimes I can’t see my crews and we are supposed to supervise them at all times.”

City council acting manager land drainage Tim Joyce said it has not carried out any mechanical removal of flag iris this year. However, it has undertaken a more targeted spraying programme.

“Getting equipment to these sites is very difficult, either due to the reach required or wet and unstable banks,” he said.

“Flag iris is a pest plant and we get our contractor to spray it wherever we encounter it, not just limited to the Avon River. This is only done at certain times of the year when it is most effective.”

Ms Pauli said several groups such as rowers, paddlers, and other recreational river users are having to adhere to strict rules to avoid collisions.

“We have already looked at safety issues in terms of the rules of the river, how the traffic should flow, who goes where, how to overtake, it is difficult to enforce, but we are trying.”

The flag iris’ reduce lane width in the river, taking 1-2m on each side, said Ms Pauli.

Growing numbers of geese are a difficulty with their faeces covering the pontoons used at Kerrs Reach.

“We have to clean them all the time and it all just goes into the Avon . . . it’s endangering our health,” said Ms Pauli.

Concerns about the state of the trees on the river banks are also an issue.

In January, a Shirley Boys’ High School rowing boat was crushed by a rotten 30m tree, with the crew narrowly avoiding injury.

The congestion has caused accidents in the past.

Late last year a single skull rower was run over by a boys eight boat, causing a rescue operation, bad back injury and a boat to be written off.