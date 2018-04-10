Mystery of missing fourth ‘Wahine’ rescuer solved

Steve Ellis hoped to see the “missing fourth” member of his group of Wahine rescuers again.

But he will have to make do with raising a glass to the memory of the man.

He was Brian Heer, originally of Oamaru, who died aged 55 of bowel cancer in Te Anau in 2002.

The Otago Daily Times on Saturday detailed the efforts of Mr Ellis and three other South Island men to help Wahine’s victims while returning home from officer cadet training at the Waiouru army base on April 10, 1968.

The group left the pub to volunteer, helping survivors from the water at Seatoun wharf and later unloading the bodies of Wahine’s victims from trucks at a makeshift morgue in Wellington.

Mr Ellis and two other members of the group had stayed in contact since the disaster, but they lost touch with their “missing fourth”, prompting a plea for information in Saturday’s ODT.

When Kate Heer, of Dunedin, made contact the same day to say the missing man might be her father, the mystery was solved.

“As soon as I saw the name, I knew exactly,” Mr Ellis said.

Dr Heer said her father never talked about the disaster in detail, but Saturday’s story fitted with what he had shared.

“My mum had said he’d been quite traumatised, and that there were kids and babies and things that had drowned.

“He kept it pretty much to himself, but that was Dad, really. He never really bragged about anything.”

Mr Heer was living in Dunedin at the time of the disaster, married just 12 weeks and with a new baby – his daughter, Dr Heer – on the way.

An engineer, he went on to work on the construction of Dunedin’s Kilmog highway, and later on hydro power schemes in Manapouri, Huntley and the Clyde Dam.

He opened up more as he got older, but his “untimely death” meant his family never heard the full story of his efforts to help Wahine’s victims, Dr Heer said.

Finally putting the pieces of the story together left her feeling “pretty chuffed” about her father’s efforts, Dr Heer said.

“They were really just boys. It would have been quite scarring, and I’m sure he was quite traumatised by it.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he would just throw his hat in … he just wouldn’t think twice.

“I’m really proud of him. I wish I could tell him that, really.”

Mr Ellis said finally getting an answer to his group’s mystery was also pleasing, even if it was an outcome tinged with sadness.

“I’m relieved to get that part of the link sorted out. But it is bittersweet.”

Although hopes of a reunion had been dashed, the three surviving members of the group – Mr Ellis, Chris Wilson and Roger Mahon, who is overseas – would be thinking of Mr Heer today, Mr Ellis said.

In an email to Dr Heer, Mr Ellis said: “I can tell you that what we four undertook that day was, and still will be, with us for our lifetimes.

“Your father’s contribution to the rescue that day should be a very valued part of your family’s heritage.

“I am attending the 50th commemoration of the event in Wellington [today] and I want you to know that I, along with Chris Wilson and Roger Mahon, will be thinking of Brian on that day as very much a friend.”

Nearly 70 Wahine survivors are coming to Wellington from as far away as Thailand, Britain and Australia to remember the disaster.

They, as well as family members of the 53 who died, and those who helped with the rescue, were due to gather for a dawn service at Eastbourne.

The service will mark the start of a day of commemorative events.

-Otago Daily Times