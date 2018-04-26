Multi-purpose $23m aviation facility a ‘game changer’

A $23 million air ambulance, air rescue and tourism aviation facility at Christchurch Airport officially opens on Friday.

The new multi-purpose facility, the largest of its kind in Australasia, is owned and operated by Garden City Helicopters.

The 9000 square metre complex will be home to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and New Zealand Flying Doctor Service.

It also has direct runway access and a dedicated helipad.

GCH aviation chief executive Andrew Currie said the new centre was a “game changer” for Canterbury and the South Island.

“Our new centralised air ambulance and Westpac Rescue Helicopter base will benefit the entire community and boost high-value business and tourism to the region,” he said.

As well as being the South Island’s sole fully integrated air ambulance facility, the new centre has its own engineering and maintenance team operating from the facility.

ChristchurchNZ destination manager Caroline Blanchfield said GCH Aviation puts the region on the world stage as a luxury, high-end destination.

“Business and luxury travellers into the South Island now have fast, private secure entry and exit options using GCH’s Facility. Currently around 50 international corporate jets arrive into Christchurch Airport annually,” she said.

The facility, which took two years to build has direct runway access at Christchurch Airport and easy vehicle access from Grays Road to the and State Highway 1.

A combined emergency services open day at the new facility is on Sunday 29 April, with support for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.