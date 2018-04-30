More delays for Aurora Centre

Unforeseen fire compliance issues have again delayed the Aurora Performing Arts Centre’s reopening.

Earthquake repairs, refurbishment and upgrades have been ongoing since January and were expected to be completed by February to minimise impact on Burnside High School students.

The reopening was delayed until March, but it has now been revealed the centre will open this month.

“Due to the complexity of this work, plus unforeseen compliance issues with new fire regulations, the Aurora Centre will not be available for school use until the beginning of term two,” principal Phil Holstein said in a report.

He said work on the exterior of the building would continue until November.

The performing arts centre, on the site of Burnside High School, has been undergoing weather tightness and earthquake damage repairs.

Mr Holstein told Nor’West News while the repair work was going on, the school was also taking the opportunity to spend time doing “necessary” upgrades to the centre.

The school has spent $2 million on the upgrades, which include a new air-conditioning system and refreshing the paint job on the building’s exterior, as well as some smaller internal work.

“It was definitely time to upgrade . . . I’d heard from a few people the heating and cooling definitely needed work on it,” Mr Holstein said. He said with construction of this type, you always anticipate delays.

Work on the 700-seat centre is part of a $24 million repair and redevelopment plan at the school, which includes several of the school’s other buildings.

Once completed, Mr Holstein said the board would be able to begin “the master planning stage” of the school’s post-quake redevelopment.

Mr Holstein said the upgrade work on the Aurora Centre is not only important to the school, but also to the wider community, as the building filled a key role following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

It was one of the only venues to host events left in the city.

“It’s a significant building for Burnside but also for the city post-quake ,” Mr Holstein said.