Mobile food vendors sought for scenic spots

Fancy running a coffee cart by the sea in Corsair Bay or serving food at the top of the Rapaki Track?

The city council is running a registration of interest process to find more than 50 food and beverage vendors to operate in some scenic spots across the city and Banks Peninsula.

City council head of facilities, property and planning Bruce Rendall said mobile food vendors provided a service, and helped activate parks and other public spaces.

“These sites are generally already occupied by traders on a month to month basis.”

The areas include multiple sites at Margaret Mahy Family Playground, Cathedral Square during both weekdays and the Friday Street Food Market, and on Cashmere Rd.

Others include Summit Rd at Rapaki Track, Corsair Bay, Bottle Lake Forest, Taylors Mistake, Ferrymead’s Humphreys Drive, Akaroa, Evans Pass, Mt Pleasant’s Scott Park and Broad Park at Waimairi.

Spots at Halswell Quarry, New Brighton beach south ramp, North Beach Surf Life Saving Club, South New Brighton Park, South Brighton Surf Life Saving Club, North Hagley Park and South Hagley Park are also up for grabs.

Mr Rendall said the city council wanted to provide a transparent and competitive process to identify vendors for up to five years.

The vendors would have be be self-sufficient in power, water and waste and hold the relevant licences.