Merivale murder victim named

The 27-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered in Merivale earlier this month can now be named.

Nicole Marie Tuxford’s body was found by a tradesman on April 7 at a house on Exeter St.

The 54-year-old Aranui man accused of her murder has also been charged with sexually violating Ms Tuxford and also unlawfully taking her car.

He is also charged with entering the Exeter St property without permission with a knife and using it as a weapon.

He appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday morning via video link from prison. He still has name suppression and has not yet entered a plea. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on June 29.

The court was told this morning the family of Ms Huxford requested suppression on her name be lifted.

All other details surrounding the case have been suppressed.

Ms Tuxford’s family today released a statement saying they were “broken” by the tragic loss.

“Nicky was a funny, bubbly character who lit up a room with her personality and made other people laugh. She loved people and had ambitions to work as a counsellor so she could help others.”

Justice Gerald Nation closed the court to the public this morning, due to the sensitivity of the case.

“For the benefit of the family, I recognise for them this is a time of incredible anguish and as the result of that they will be under incredible stress as to how they respond to all of this.”

Ms Tuxford was originally from Dunedin. She moved to Christchurch after high school.

She had been working as an accounts manager for an international logistics company in Christchurch, before becoming a life coach.