Merivale murder accused back in court

More details are expected to be revealed tomorrow about the horrific alleged murder of a woman in her Merivale home.

A 54-year-old labourer from Aranui will appear in the High Court, accused of the killing.

The body of a woman, aged 27, was found in the Exeter St house shortly before noon on Saturday, April 7, by a member of the public.

The accused was later arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

The names of the accused and victim, and details about the police investigation were suppressed when he appeared at his first court appearance on April 9.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

But details relating to the alleged murder have sparked much conjecture in Christchurch, some details which are likely to come clearer tomorrow.