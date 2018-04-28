McGoldrick and the mind games

Canterbury’s most promising young women’s basketballer believes a shift in mentality and down-to-earth talk from her coach helped her to be recruited by United States college basketball powerhouse, North Carolina State University.

Esra McGoldrick, 17, will relocate to Raleigh, North Carolina, in June ahead of her first year of college at NC State in August.

Standing at 190cm, McGoldrick sets herself apart with the build of a forward and the skills of a guard. Having the build and skills to succeed has never been an issue. However, she says it wasn’t until being called out on her attitude early last year by her North Canterbury coach Wade Parata that she has been able to play to her full potential.

“I didn’t even know it but I actually got a really bad reputation for myself for not really caring at training or getting involved. I was sort of just cruising and had an attitude that I was too good,” said McGoldrick.

The former Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student has now found a way to get the best out of herself at training, which involves taking influences from everyday life off the court.

“I like to get a little bit angry. I like to think of all the things that annoyed me that day, which helps me get more focused . . . it sounds kind of corny but it does make sense because I’m quite a happy person and I like to laugh.”

After buying into a mental shift to help her improve on the court, McGoldrick now wants to incorporate the new side to her game into a college degree. She plans to study phycology at NC State.

McGoldrick’s talents in New Zealand have been recognised internationally after helping the Canterbury Wildcats team to win the national women’s title last year. She has represented New Zealand at under-17 level.

Before committing to NC State, she had offers from Georgetown University and Texas Christian University. Women’s basketball recruiting website – prospectnation.com – has her ranked 11th among international players eligible to start college this year.

The NC State women’s basketball team enjoyed a tremendous 2017-18 season, winning 26 games and returning to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007.