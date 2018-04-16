McDonald’s has sights on Marshland Rd restaurant

McDonald’s is planning to open a restaurant on Marshland Rd near Prestons Rd.

It has applied to the city council to convert the former Raeward Fresh site at 410 Marshland Rd into a restaurant with a drive-through.

It is one of three restaurants McDonald’s wants to set up in Christchurch.

Others include one on Woolston’s Ferry Rd and one on Yaldhurst Rd.

It comes after parents, schools and doctors pleaded with the city council in 2016 to introduce a bylaw to stop fast food outlets opening close to schools.

The restaurant would also feature a McCafe and a playland area for children.

The Marshland Hall Trust is disappointed said member Sian Ruth after having its eye on the site for a potential community centre.

The current Marshland Hall is not fit for purpose and the trust is considering options for a new site.