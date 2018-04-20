Man arrested for serious assault

A man has been arrested following a serious assault on a woman in Hagley Park.

Police were called at about 10.30pm on Thursday following reports a woman was assaulted by a man while walking to her car.

The man stole property and ran off.

“Police responded quickly and arrested the alleged offender in the vicinity a short time later,” Christchurch Metro Response Manager Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves said.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries. She is being supported by police.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and a number of other charges in relation to the incident.

He will appear in court on Friday morning, Senior Sergeant Reeves said.