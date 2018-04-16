‘Mamma Doof’ faces new Taser charge

A Christchurch mother dubbed “Momma Doof” after being arrested for hosting underage parties has now been charged with possession of a Taser and urged by a judge to get legal representation.

Theresa Anne Soper, a 48-year-old demolition worker who also goes by the name Beardsley, was due for a hearing today after earlier pleading not guilty to a charge of allowing alcohol to be drunk on her semi-rural property.

She was arrested last year after it emerged she had allegedly been hosting underage parties in a barn for up to 400 teenagers at her Main North Rd property.

The charge of allowing an unlicensed private residence to be used as a place of resort for the consumption of alcohol carries a maximum penalty of $20,000.

But her hearing at Christchurch District Court failed to go ahead this morning.

Instead, she appeared from custody and the court heard she’d been arrested under the Arms Act for possession of a restricted weapon, namely a Taser.

Judge Paul Kellar was told Soper was representing herself on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act charge but had allegedly failed to show up at court on February 9 and again on April 11 on the Taser possession charge.

The hearing was adjourned and Judge Kellar urged Soper to get legal advice.

He remanded her on bail to a case review hearing on May 28.

-NZ Herald